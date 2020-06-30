27 Northwood Avenue NE

Amenities

*Avail 03/01/20*. Furnished 3/2 in Brookwood Hills. Complete renovation, new furnishings inc 3 big TVs. 2 king bedrooms and 1 2-twin bdr. Finished bsmt & outdoor shed storage. 3 month minimum at this price. 2 blocks to restaurants, 5 to Beltline, 3 block BWH Park/Pool. Perfect for movie production stays or in between houses. $8,500 per month for 3 mos incl cable, wifi, phone, gas, electric, security, and lawn care. $600 a night for shorter stays. Fully stocked kitchen and linens, just bring your clothes. Add $2,000 a month for studio guest house in back prfct 4 nanny.