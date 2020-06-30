All apartments in Atlanta
27 Northwood Avenue NE

27 Northwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

27 Northwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
*Avail 03/01/20*. Furnished 3/2 in Brookwood Hills. Complete renovation, new furnishings inc 3 big TVs. 2 king bedrooms and 1 2-twin bdr. Finished bsmt & outdoor shed storage. 3 month minimum at this price. 2 blocks to restaurants, 5 to Beltline, 3 block BWH Park/Pool. Perfect for movie production stays or in between houses. $8,500 per month for 3 mos incl cable, wifi, phone, gas, electric, security, and lawn care. $600 a night for shorter stays. Fully stocked kitchen and linens, just bring your clothes. Add $2,000 a month for studio guest house in back prfct 4 nanny.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have any available units?
27 Northwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 27 Northwood Avenue NE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Northwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
27 Northwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Northwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 27 Northwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 27 Northwood Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Northwood Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 27 Northwood Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 27 Northwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Northwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Northwood Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

