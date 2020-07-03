All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
2670 Northside Drive Northwest
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:34 PM

2670 Northside Drive Northwest

2670 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have any available units?
2670 Northside Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2670 Northside Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Northside Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Northside Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 Northside Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 Northside Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

