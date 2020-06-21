All apartments in Atlanta
2629 Bonnybrook Drive
2629 Bonnybrook Drive

2629 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Must See This Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent! - The home sits in a quiet exclusive neighborhood on a corner lot! With three bedrooms two full baths, backyard equipped with a deck, large kitchen, dining room and an area for bar stools! Throughout the home there are beautiful hardwood floors! There is also a nice sized laundry room and a huge front yard. Now all we need is you!

To schedule a viewing please call Redessa Brown 678-674-7769. Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.

Application fee $35 per adult over 18 years old.
Rent: $1,275.00 Per Month
Security Deposit: $1,275.00
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4327534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have any available units?
2629 Bonnybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2629 Bonnybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Bonnybrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Bonnybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 Bonnybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 Bonnybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
