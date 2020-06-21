2629 Bonnybrook Drive

Amenities

Must See This Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent! - The home sits in a quiet exclusive neighborhood on a corner lot! With three bedrooms two full baths, backyard equipped with a deck, large kitchen, dining room and an area for bar stools! Throughout the home there are beautiful hardwood floors! There is also a nice sized laundry room and a huge front yard. Now all we need is you!



To schedule a viewing please call Redessa Brown 678-674-7769. Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.



Application fee $35 per adult over 18 years old.

Rent: $1,275.00 Per Month

Security Deposit: $1,275.00

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



No Pets Allowed



