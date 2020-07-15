All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

262 Powell Street

262 Powell St SE · No Longer Available
Location

262 Powell St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is one half of an adorable duplex in central Cabbagetown. Enjoy a large kitchen and cozy living space that overlook a private patio and fenced in yard. This unit boasts an over-sized, well-lit bedroom with a walk in closet; washer-dryer; separate office or dining space off of the kitchen; and a spacious backyard. Very sought after location and steps from all that Cabbagetown has to offer (shops, coffee, restaurants, parks). Walkable to Grant Park and MARTA. Easy access to Memorial Drive / I-20. Available March 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Powell Street have any available units?
262 Powell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Powell Street have?
Some of 262 Powell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Powell Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 Powell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Powell Street pet-friendly?
No, 262 Powell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 262 Powell Street offer parking?
No, 262 Powell Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 Powell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Powell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Powell Street have a pool?
No, 262 Powell Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 Powell Street have accessible units?
No, 262 Powell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Powell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Powell Street has units with dishwashers.
