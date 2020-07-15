262 Powell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is one half of an adorable duplex in central Cabbagetown. Enjoy a large kitchen and cozy living space that overlook a private patio and fenced in yard. This unit boasts an over-sized, well-lit bedroom with a walk in closet; washer-dryer; separate office or dining space off of the kitchen; and a spacious backyard. Very sought after location and steps from all that Cabbagetown has to offer (shops, coffee, restaurants, parks). Walkable to Grant Park and MARTA. Easy access to Memorial Drive / I-20. Available March 1st!