Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2570 Northside Dr NW

2570 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2570 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Brandon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
- 4 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Memorial Park. Nice luxury home 10 minutes from Lenox Mall and shopping, 20 minutes away from downtown, schools 5 to 10 minutes away.

Appliance package includes:
Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Attic storage. Deck. Wood burning fireplace. Fenced in yard. Pool!!

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5694179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 Northside Dr NW have any available units?
2570 Northside Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2570 Northside Dr NW have?
Some of 2570 Northside Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 Northside Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Northside Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Northside Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2570 Northside Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2570 Northside Dr NW offer parking?
No, 2570 Northside Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 2570 Northside Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2570 Northside Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Northside Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 2570 Northside Dr NW has a pool.
Does 2570 Northside Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2570 Northside Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Northside Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2570 Northside Dr NW has units with dishwashers.

