2570 Northside Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

- 4 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Memorial Park. Nice luxury home 10 minutes from Lenox Mall and shopping, 20 minutes away from downtown, schools 5 to 10 minutes away.



Appliance package includes:

Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Attic storage. Deck. Wood burning fireplace. Fenced in yard. Pool!!



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5694179)