2570 Northside Dr NW

Amenities
- 4 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Memorial Park. Nice luxury home 10 minutes from Lenox Mall and shopping, 20 minutes away from downtown, schools 5 to 10 minutes away.
Appliance package includes:
Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Attic storage. Deck. Wood burning fireplace. Fenced in yard. Pool!!
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
