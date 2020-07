Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Buckhead townhome ready for you! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths available in a gated community. Just a few minutes away from Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza and other shopping facilities. Within the heart of Buckhead in the Sarah Smith, Sutton and North Atlanta School Districts.



FULLY FURNISHED