Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

245 Bolling Road, NE

245 Bolling Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

245 Bolling Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
245 Bolling Road, NE Available 04/08/20 Fabulous Renovation in Sought-After Garden Hills - **This property may be available for a February move in - call for details**. This is a charming brick home with in-ground Gunite pool in sought-after Garden Hills. Walk to Garden Hills community pool, park & playground. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on the upper level plus 1 half bath on the main level. Also on the main level are the spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, family room with fireplace, separate living room with built-ins plus French doors that lead out into the fenced back yard with brick patio, outdoor fireplace & pool. The separate dining room also has a decorative fireplace. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen and rear stairs to the upper level. Other features include a covered front porch, 9' ceilings, gorgeous moldings, trim & light fixtures throughout and a 3 car garage. Some of the light fixtures currently installed belong to the tenant. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4635736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Bolling Road, NE have any available units?
245 Bolling Road, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Bolling Road, NE have?
Some of 245 Bolling Road, NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Bolling Road, NE currently offering any rent specials?
245 Bolling Road, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Bolling Road, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Bolling Road, NE is pet friendly.
Does 245 Bolling Road, NE offer parking?
Yes, 245 Bolling Road, NE offers parking.
Does 245 Bolling Road, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Bolling Road, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Bolling Road, NE have a pool?
Yes, 245 Bolling Road, NE has a pool.
Does 245 Bolling Road, NE have accessible units?
No, 245 Bolling Road, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Bolling Road, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Bolling Road, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
