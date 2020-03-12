Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

245 Bolling Road, NE Available 04/08/20 Fabulous Renovation in Sought-After Garden Hills - **This property may be available for a February move in - call for details**. This is a charming brick home with in-ground Gunite pool in sought-after Garden Hills. Walk to Garden Hills community pool, park & playground. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on the upper level plus 1 half bath on the main level. Also on the main level are the spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, family room with fireplace, separate living room with built-ins plus French doors that lead out into the fenced back yard with brick patio, outdoor fireplace & pool. The separate dining room also has a decorative fireplace. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen and rear stairs to the upper level. Other features include a covered front porch, 9' ceilings, gorgeous moldings, trim & light fixtures throughout and a 3 car garage. Some of the light fixtures currently installed belong to the tenant. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



