All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2432 Main Nw - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2432 Main Nw - 6
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

2432 Main Nw - 6

2432 Main St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2432 Main St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Scotts Crossing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a full furnish room that will be available May 18 ,2018 location in the greater Atlanta area If you are interested are need more info please call New Life Revolution at 678 331-7944

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have any available units?
2432 Main Nw - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2432 Main Nw - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Main Nw - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Main Nw - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 offer parking?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have a pool?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2432 Main Nw - 6 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus