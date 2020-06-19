Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2432 Main Nw - 6
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2432 Main Nw - 6
2432 Main St NW
·
No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2432 Main St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Scotts Crossing
Amenities
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a full furnish room that will be available May 18 ,2018 location in the greater Atlanta area If you are interested are need more info please call New Life Revolution at 678 331-7944
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have any available units?
2432 Main Nw - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2432 Main Nw - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Main Nw - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Main Nw - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 offer parking?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have a pool?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Main Nw - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Main Nw - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2432 Main Nw - 6 has units with air conditioning.
