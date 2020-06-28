2394 Macon Dr SW

Amenities
Great locations that is minutes from downtown. This area is growing tremendously with coffee shops and bike trails.
Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a very spacious greatroom that is right off the eat in kitchen.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee
Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303