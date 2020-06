Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome home to charm and comfort on the hip West Side. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout this bright sunny ranch. Nice sized kitchen with upgraded appliances and new paint. Charming porch with fully fenced yard, firepit and lots of room to plain and entertain. Amazing new suite great for Master, in-laws or teens with private entrance, bedroom, bathroom and giant walk in closet. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish: 404-400-6197.