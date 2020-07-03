2285 Peachtree Road NE 801

Amenities

Buckhead condo with amazing view - Property Id: 132335



Fully furnished, 1 bed / 1 bath, beautiful condo in Buckhead with an amazing view. Excellent location, close to restaurants, super markets, Piedmont Hospital, etc. Perfect for new city transplants or medical students. It has one private parking spot, a pool with a grilling and recreation area, a laundromat and a small gym. Rent 1600/month all included! This means power, internet, cable, water and trash pick up.

No Pets Allowed



