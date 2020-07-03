All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2285 Peachtree Road NE 801
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:30 AM

2285 Peachtree Road NE 801

2285 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Buckhead condo with amazing view - Property Id: 132335

Fully furnished, 1 bed / 1 bath, beautiful condo in Buckhead with an amazing view. Excellent location, close to restaurants, super markets, Piedmont Hospital, etc. Perfect for new city transplants or medical students. It has one private parking spot, a pool with a grilling and recreation area, a laundromat and a small gym. Rent 1600/month all included! This means power, internet, cable, water and trash pick up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132335
Property Id 132335

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4976160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have any available units?
2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have?
Some of 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 offers parking.
Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 has a pool.
Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have accessible units?
No, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Peachtree Road NE 801 has units with dishwashers.

