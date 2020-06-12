All apartments in Atlanta
222 Inman Lane NE

222 Inman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

222 Inman Lane, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
UNIQUE opportunity for RENT at INMAN PARK. Luxury 3level townhome located steps to the BELTLINE. Walk/bike/stroll to KROG STREET MARKET & PONCE CITY MARKET. Immaculate home w/high-end custom made finishes & designed build-ins, hardwood floors & high ceilings.Open-living kitchen concept w/large granite island, butler's pantry, SSappliances. Living area with fire place, home theater sound system & private covered back deck. Separate dining room seats 12. Oversized masterbedroom&masterbath double vanity, large walk-in closets. TWO CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Inman Lane NE have any available units?
222 Inman Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Inman Lane NE have?
Some of 222 Inman Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Inman Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
222 Inman Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Inman Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 222 Inman Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 222 Inman Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 222 Inman Lane NE offers parking.
Does 222 Inman Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Inman Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Inman Lane NE have a pool?
No, 222 Inman Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 222 Inman Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 222 Inman Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Inman Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Inman Lane NE has units with dishwashers.

