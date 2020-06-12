222 Inman Lane NE

Amenities
UNIQUE opportunity for RENT at INMAN PARK. Luxury 3level townhome located steps to the BELTLINE. Walk/bike/stroll to KROG STREET MARKET & PONCE CITY MARKET. Immaculate home w/high-end custom made finishes & designed build-ins, hardwood floors & high ceilings.Open-living kitchen concept w/large granite island, butler's pantry, SSappliances. Living area with fire place, home theater sound system & private covered back deck. Separate dining room seats 12. Oversized masterbedroom&masterbath double vanity, large walk-in closets. TWO CAR GARAGE.