2111 Fairhaven Cir

Cute cozy apt with 1 BR/1 BA, den, kit and storage area. Nice private deck plus stairs to lower deck overlooking private wooded area! Freshly painted, new carpet and ready to move into. Basement apt below historic home on great street in popular neighborhood. Easy to get to shopping, restaurants and both Peachtree and Piedmont Roads yet tucked away deep into the neighborhood. Utilities includes water/sewer/gas/electric/internet and extended cable! Private entry; you even have your own mailbox. Owners live above in main house; you have your own spot for parking too! Less than 1/2 mile to Peachtree Battle Shopping Center; close to MARTA too. Non-smokers please!