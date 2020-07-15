All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2111 Fairhaven Cir

2111 Fairhaven Circle Northeast · (404) 861-6555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cute cozy apt with 1 BR/1 BA, den, kit and storage area. Nice private deck plus stairs to lower deck overlooking private wooded area! Freshly painted, new carpet and ready to move into. Basement apt below historic home on great street in popular neighborhood. Easy to get to shopping, restaurants and both Peachtree and Piedmont Roads yet tucked away deep into the neighborhood. Utilities includes water/sewer/gas/electric/internet and extended cable! Private entry; you even have your own mailbox. Owners live above in main house; you have your own spot for parking too! Less than 1/2 mile to Peachtree Battle Shopping Center; close to MARTA too. Non-smokers please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have any available units?
2111 Fairhaven Cir has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have?
Some of 2111 Fairhaven Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Fairhaven Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Fairhaven Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Fairhaven Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Fairhaven Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Fairhaven Cir offers parking.
Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Fairhaven Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have a pool?
No, 2111 Fairhaven Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have accessible units?
No, 2111 Fairhaven Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Fairhaven Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Fairhaven Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
