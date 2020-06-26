2109 Pine Heights Dr

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious condo in the heart of Buckhead for rent. Lenox Heights has it all! Fabulous amenities include gated community, pool, tennis, clubhouse, gym, car wash and dog walk area. Condo features 2 large Master Suites with private baths and closets. Beautiful hardwoods in main living area, and fireside family room with one built-in bookcase. Bright kitchen with view to dining room area. Convenient to 400, I-85, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Just 1.5 mile from Lenox Square. 2 assigned parking spots in gated/covered garage with direct access to building. Plenty of guest parking. Washer and dryer are included with condo. Water, sewage, and trash included!