Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2109 Pine Heights Dr

2109 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious condo in the heart of Buckhead for rent. Lenox Heights has it all! Fabulous amenities include gated community, pool, tennis, clubhouse, gym, car wash and dog walk area. Condo features 2 large Master Suites with private baths and closets. Beautiful hardwoods in main living area, and fireside family room with one built-in bookcase. Bright kitchen with view to dining room area. Convenient to 400, I-85, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Just 1.5 mile from Lenox Square. 2 assigned parking spots in gated/covered garage with direct access to building. Plenty of guest parking. Washer and dryer are included with condo. Water, sewage, and trash included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have any available units?
2109 Pine Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have?
Some of 2109 Pine Heights Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Pine Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Pine Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Pine Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Pine Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Pine Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Pine Heights Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Pine Heights Dr has a pool.
Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 2109 Pine Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Pine Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Pine Heights Dr has units with dishwashers.

