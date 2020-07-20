2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This community offers location +, swimming pool ! Bright & roomy w/a vaulted living room w/fireplace, separate dining room and large kitchen with breakfast area. The property comes furnished with everything, The lease includes two bi-annual house cleaning services, pest control service and HVAC services Great custom built-in closet systems in bedrooms, peaceful and quiet location at back of community. Connectivity to belt-line, MARTA, shopping near by.