2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE
2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE

2002 Cedar Chase Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Cedar Chase Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Property has been listed for SALE...............
This community offers location +, swimming pool ! Bright & roomy w/a vaulted living room w/fireplace, separate dining room and large kitchen with breakfast area. The property comes furnished with everything, The lease includes two bi-annual house cleaning services, pest control service and HVAC services Great custom built-in closet systems in bedrooms, peaceful and quiet location at back of community. Connectivity to belt-line, MARTA, shopping near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have any available units?
2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have?
Some of 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE offer parking?
No, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE has a pool.
Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Cedar Chase Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
