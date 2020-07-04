All apartments in Atlanta
20 Pine Canyon Drive
20 Pine Canyon Drive

20 Pine Canyon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

20 Pine Canyon Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Greenbriar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db58ccb0ab ---- Quiet townhome community in SW Atlanta. Nice appointments throughout. Nice open floor plan. Off Hogan Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have any available units?
20 Pine Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 20 Pine Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Pine Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Pine Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Pine Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Pine Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

