Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

20 Moreland Ave NE

20 Moreland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20 Moreland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Reynoldstown

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Lower (Main Floor) Unit of Duplex Home with original quirks and character. Live close to Edgewood Shopping District and Little Five Points. The MARTA Reynoldstown/Inman Park station is a short walk away as well as the Beltline trail. Dynamic neighborhood on the move. The area is best for students and fans of an active lifestyle. Many who choose this area prefer to take advantage of public transportation and the trendy neighborhood restaurants, parks, and community events. This home is listed as a 3 bedroom, but many prefer to use the 3rd bedroom for an extra closet or storage. This home has a private outside space to enjoy. This serves as a smoking area as smoking is not allowed in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Moreland Ave NE have any available units?
20 Moreland Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Moreland Ave NE have?
Some of 20 Moreland Ave NE's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Moreland Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 Moreland Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Moreland Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 20 Moreland Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 Moreland Ave NE offer parking?
No, 20 Moreland Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 20 Moreland Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Moreland Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Moreland Ave NE have a pool?
No, 20 Moreland Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 20 Moreland Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 20 Moreland Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Moreland Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Moreland Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

