20 Moreland Ave NE

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Lower (Main Floor) Unit of Duplex Home with original quirks and character. Live close to Edgewood Shopping District and Little Five Points. The MARTA Reynoldstown/Inman Park station is a short walk away as well as the Beltline trail. Dynamic neighborhood on the move. The area is best for students and fans of an active lifestyle. Many who choose this area prefer to take advantage of public transportation and the trendy neighborhood restaurants, parks, and community events. This home is listed as a 3 bedroom, but many prefer to use the 3rd bedroom for an extra closet or storage. This home has a private outside space to enjoy. This serves as a smoking area as smoking is not allowed in the home.