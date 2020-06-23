All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:16 PM

1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast

1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Picture Perfect 3 BR, 2 BA ranch with rocking chair front porch and picket fenced back patio.Ready for new residents. Features include updated kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar, updated baths,neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout with living/dining combo. Located in the up and coming area of Lakewood Heights and very close to the Amphitheater and parks and so much more.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Conrad Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
