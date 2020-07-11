Amenities
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*841 Memorial is a collection of residences that reflect the way you want to live inside a community where you want to be. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are intelligently designed with efficiency in mind, and without ever compromising the features you deserve. When you demand more from your apartment, you deserve to call 841 Memorial home. 841 Memorial isn’t your usual apartment community. In fact, there’s nothing standard about it. Take in the views of Atlanta’s skyline on our roof top deck, get your daily calorie burn on in our convenient fitness center, enjoy access to our community herb and vegetable garden. And never fall out of touch with wi-fi enabled facilities throughout.