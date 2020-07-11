All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 841 MEMORIAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
841 MEMORIAL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

841 MEMORIAL

841 Memorial Dr SE · (313) 251-0132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 841 MEMORIAL.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
pool
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*841 Memorial is a collection of residences that reflect the way you want to live inside a community where you want to be. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are intelligently designed with efficiency in mind, and without ever compromising the features you deserve. When you demand more from your apartment, you deserve to call 841 Memorial home. 841 Memorial isn’t your usual apartment community. In fact, there’s nothing standard about it. Take in the views of Atlanta’s skyline on our roof top deck, get your daily calorie burn on in our convenient fitness center, enjoy access to our community herb and vegetable garden. And never fall out of touch with wi-fi enabled facilities throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Water, Sewer: $30-$50/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 MEMORIAL have any available units?
841 MEMORIAL has 6 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 MEMORIAL have?
Some of 841 MEMORIAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 MEMORIAL currently offering any rent specials?
841 MEMORIAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 MEMORIAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 MEMORIAL is pet friendly.
Does 841 MEMORIAL offer parking?
Yes, 841 MEMORIAL offers parking.
Does 841 MEMORIAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 MEMORIAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 MEMORIAL have a pool?
Yes, 841 MEMORIAL has a pool.
Does 841 MEMORIAL have accessible units?
No, 841 MEMORIAL does not have accessible units.
Does 841 MEMORIAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 MEMORIAL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 841 MEMORIAL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity