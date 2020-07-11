Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet pool cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal smoke-free community

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*841 Memorial is a collection of residences that reflect the way you want to live inside a community where you want to be. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are intelligently designed with efficiency in mind, and without ever compromising the features you deserve. When you demand more from your apartment, you deserve to call 841 Memorial home. 841 Memorial isn’t your usual apartment community. In fact, there’s nothing standard about it. Take in the views of Atlanta’s skyline on our roof top deck, get your daily calorie burn on in our convenient fitness center, enjoy access to our community herb and vegetable garden. And never fall out of touch with wi-fi enabled facilities throughout.