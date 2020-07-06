195 Arizona Ave. NE # 118

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

2 Story Authentic Loft at Arizona Lofts - This is a very open floorplan - not suitable for roommate situation or if you need privacy.



This incredible multi level loft has 20 foot ceilings, stained concrete floors and upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Lofted master bedroom is very spacious with large closet and master bath has a huge shower with garden tub. Private outdoor patio. 1 assigned parking space near front door. Main level bedroom is open to living room(not private). Community has saltwater swimming pool and fitness center. Walkable to Marta and short drive to Edgewood Shopping District and the Village of Kirkwood.



Small dogs ok with additional $350 deposit.

1 Month Security Deposit

Tenant is responsible to pay for water, electricity, cable and internet.



Must have good credit.

Sorry, no vouchers



(RLNE2353529)