Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
195 Arizona Ave. NE # 118
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

195 Arizona Ave. NE # 118

195 Arizona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

195 Arizona Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 Story Authentic Loft at Arizona Lofts - This is a very open floorplan - not suitable for roommate situation or if you need privacy.

This incredible multi level loft has 20 foot ceilings, stained concrete floors and upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Lofted master bedroom is very spacious with large closet and master bath has a huge shower with garden tub. Private outdoor patio. 1 assigned parking space near front door. Main level bedroom is open to living room(not private). Community has saltwater swimming pool and fitness center. Walkable to Marta and short drive to Edgewood Shopping District and the Village of Kirkwood.

Small dogs ok with additional $350 deposit.
1 Month Security Deposit
Tenant is responsible to pay for water, electricity, cable and internet.

Must have good credit.
Sorry, no vouchers

(RLNE2353529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

