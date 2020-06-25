All apartments in Atlanta
1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest

Location

1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

3/2 with all brick with huge fenced in backyard. Freshly painted and with hardwood floors. Open plan for entertaining with Living/Dining Combo and lots of light. Spacious, sunny kitchen with breakfast nook and appliances. Large unfinished basement stubbed for rooms. One car carport and patio with storage shed in the yard, complete this home. Hurry as this will not last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1270
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have any available units?
1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1878 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
