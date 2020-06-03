1850 Ardmore Road NW

Amenities

Charming duplex apartment located in the heart of Ardmore park! Just a short walk from the Ardmore park entrance and Piedmont hospital. Countless stores, restaurants, and bakeries in walking distance. Hardwood floors throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer, Utilities, and yard maintenance are all included. Freshly painted and move in ready! Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Atlanta. Come see this classic 1942 Home Nestled in Ardmore Park today!