Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

1850 Ardmore Road NW

1850 Ardmore Road Northwest · (678) 445-7369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 Ardmore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming duplex apartment located in the heart of Ardmore park! Just a short walk from the Ardmore park entrance and Piedmont hospital. Countless stores, restaurants, and bakeries in walking distance. Hardwood floors throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer, Utilities, and yard maintenance are all included. Freshly painted and move in ready! Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Atlanta. Come see this classic 1942 Home Nestled in Ardmore Park today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have any available units?
1850 Ardmore Road NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have?
Some of 1850 Ardmore Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Ardmore Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Ardmore Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Ardmore Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Ardmore Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Ardmore Road NW does offer parking.
Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 Ardmore Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have a pool?
No, 1850 Ardmore Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1850 Ardmore Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Ardmore Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 Ardmore Road NW has units with dishwashers.
