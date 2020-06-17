All apartments in Atlanta
Location

185 Oak Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has it all! New Paint, refinished hardwood floors throughout. New plumbing & lighting fixtures, New stainless steel appliances, New flooring in kitchen & baths. New vanities in baths. This incredibly re-finished home can be yours now!

Close to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Delta HQ, Porsche N. America, Downtown Atlanta, & nearby Empire Park! Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
***VIEWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE BETWEEN 9A-7P ONLY!!!***

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,395.00. ***

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have any available units?
185 Oak Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have?
Some of 185 Oak Drive Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Oak Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
185 Oak Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Oak Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Oak Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 185 Oak Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Oak Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 185 Oak Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 185 Oak Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Oak Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Oak Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
