185 Oak Drive Southeast

Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has it all! New Paint, refinished hardwood floors throughout. New plumbing & lighting fixtures, New stainless steel appliances, New flooring in kitchen & baths. New vanities in baths. This incredibly re-finished home can be yours now!



Close to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Delta HQ, Porsche N. America, Downtown Atlanta, & nearby Empire Park! Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

***VIEWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE BETWEEN 9A-7P ONLY!!!***



Qualifications:

No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.

No recent bankruptcies

Credit score of 500+

Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent

***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,395.00. ***



THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!



***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY

PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***



***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***

***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



