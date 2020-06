Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move right in to this Channing Valley home in the Morris Brandon school district. Fresh & renovated with new cabinets, bath reno, ductwork, roof & gutters. Bathrooms upstairs & downstairs. Spotless throughout. Fenced yard provides plenty of privacy & parking. Living room with fireplace, huge dine-in kitchen and extra deep 1 car garage. Minutes to West Midtown, Bobby Jones, Memorial Park, etc.