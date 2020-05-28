All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1799 S. Gordon Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1799 S. Gordon Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1799 S. Gordon Street SW

1799 South Gordon Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1799 South Gordon Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Westwood Terrace Bungalow (Sorry, No Section 8) - Location, Location, Location. This convenient 3 bedroom home is a located in the progressive neighborhood of Westwood Terrace, less than 7 miles to Atlanta's visitor's hub including: Centennial Olympic Park, CNN studios, Georgia Aquarium; Georgia Tech, Spelman and Morris Brown colleges and more.

Enjoy living all on one level. The ranch that doesn;t look like a ranch. Hardwood floors, fresh designer paint, new fixtures and lots of windows. Come check out this clean home just waiting for the right tenants.

Contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027 for more information or visit our listing website at www.brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE4543124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have any available units?
1799 S. Gordon Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1799 S. Gordon Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1799 S. Gordon Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 S. Gordon Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW offer parking?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have a pool?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1799 S. Gordon Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1799 S. Gordon Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus