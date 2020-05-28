1799 S. Gordon Street SW

Amenities

3 Bedroom Westwood Terrace Bungalow (Sorry, No Section 8) - Location, Location, Location. This convenient 3 bedroom home is a located in the progressive neighborhood of Westwood Terrace, less than 7 miles to Atlanta's visitor's hub including: Centennial Olympic Park, CNN studios, Georgia Aquarium; Georgia Tech, Spelman and Morris Brown colleges and more.



Enjoy living all on one level. The ranch that doesn;t look like a ranch. Hardwood floors, fresh designer paint, new fixtures and lots of windows. Come check out this clean home just waiting for the right tenants.



Contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027 for more information or visit our listing website at www.brickstonemanagement.com



