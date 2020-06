Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live the Beltline lifestyle in this light-filled bungalow in Westview. Hardwoods throughout entire home. Spacious, screened-in front porch. Back deck leads to large fenced back yard. Off-street parking. Freshly updated kitchen and bathroom. New paint, new security system, new washer/dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included with rent. Within blocks of the Beltline, SluttyVegan, Corner Grocer, D's Cafe, Koinonia Coffee, Monday Night Garage and so much more!