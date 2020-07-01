1720 Devon Drive SW

Amenities

Renovated townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near I-85 close to Downtown & Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools. New flooring in bedrooms and bathroom, fresh paint and new countertops installed this week, home includes all appliances including washer & dryer. Back patio has a storage closet overlooking woods. An assigned parking space. Community takes care of landscaping, exterior maintenance. Community also has security gate. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 tenants welcome!! Move in ready this weekend.