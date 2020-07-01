All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1720 Devon Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1720 Devon Drive SW
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

1720 Devon Drive SW

1720 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1720 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Renovated townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near I-85 close to Downtown & Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools. New flooring in bedrooms and bathroom, fresh paint and new countertops installed this week, home includes all appliances including washer & dryer. Back patio has a storage closet overlooking woods. An assigned parking space. Community takes care of landscaping, exterior maintenance. Community also has security gate. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 tenants welcome!! Move in ready this weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Devon Drive SW have any available units?
1720 Devon Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Devon Drive SW have?
Some of 1720 Devon Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Devon Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Devon Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Devon Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Devon Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1720 Devon Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Devon Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1720 Devon Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Devon Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Devon Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1720 Devon Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Devon Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1720 Devon Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Devon Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Devon Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus