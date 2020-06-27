All apartments in Atlanta
1713 Melrose Drive SW
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

1713 Melrose Drive SW

1713 Melrose Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Melrose Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
A Rare Find in Sylvan Hills. This Tudor Cottage 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, with a Huge 2 car Garage with workshop area!! This was home has been meticulously renovated, Refinished original Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets and Granite Countertops, All the Appliances, and a 2nd bathroom. Big Deck for Outdoor Entertaining off of both back Bedrooms and do not miss the Double Garage!! Minutes to Downtown and I20!! Just over a mile to Westside Beltline. Close to Perkerson Park. No Section 8, Housing Vouchers or Student Vouchers participation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have any available units?
1713 Melrose Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have?
Some of 1713 Melrose Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Melrose Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Melrose Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Melrose Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Melrose Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Melrose Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Melrose Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1713 Melrose Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1713 Melrose Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Melrose Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Melrose Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
