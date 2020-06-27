1713 Melrose Drive SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Rare Find in Sylvan Hills. This Tudor Cottage 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, with a Huge 2 car Garage with workshop area!! This was home has been meticulously renovated, Refinished original Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets and Granite Countertops, All the Appliances, and a 2nd bathroom. Big Deck for Outdoor Entertaining off of both back Bedrooms and do not miss the Double Garage!! Minutes to Downtown and I20!! Just over a mile to Westside Beltline. Close to Perkerson Park. No Section 8, Housing Vouchers or Student Vouchers participation.