Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:36 AM

170 Old Ivy Road NE

170 Old Ivy Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

170 Old Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful Buckhead Ranch fully furnished with luxurious linens, clean leather furniture, foosball table, completely renovated kitchen w/ new stainless appliances. Great floor plan with lots of sunlight flowing through, great huge screened back porch and beautifully manicured fenced back yard, hardwood floors throughout, tankless hot water heater and an extra room for either an office or additional 4th bedroom. WALK to everything, including so many restaurants, ice cream, school playground, nature trails and the Path along GA 400. Weekly or monthly rentals available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have any available units?
170 Old Ivy Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have?
Some of 170 Old Ivy Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Old Ivy Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
170 Old Ivy Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Old Ivy Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 170 Old Ivy Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 170 Old Ivy Road NE offers parking.
Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Old Ivy Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have a pool?
No, 170 Old Ivy Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have accessible units?
No, 170 Old Ivy Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Old Ivy Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Old Ivy Road NE has units with dishwashers.
