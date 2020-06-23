170 Old Ivy Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful Buckhead Ranch fully furnished with luxurious linens, clean leather furniture, foosball table, completely renovated kitchen w/ new stainless appliances. Great floor plan with lots of sunlight flowing through, great huge screened back porch and beautifully manicured fenced back yard, hardwood floors throughout, tankless hot water heater and an extra room for either an office or additional 4th bedroom. WALK to everything, including so many restaurants, ice cream, school playground, nature trails and the Path along GA 400. Weekly or monthly rentals available!