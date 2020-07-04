1613 Gilstrap Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc282a7063 ---- Amazing CRAFTSMAN in the HOT DUPONT COMMONS COMMUNITY! Enter through your COVERED FRONT PORCH & you will be in awe of the beautiful hardwoods and trim. Unwind in your FAMILY ROOM w FP & BUILT-INS. Kitchen is beautiful w granite countertops,SS appl & big breakfast room. Relax year-round on your screened porch & take a short stroll to the park/playground! Master suite is spacious w a master bath that will make you never want to leave! Soaking tub & large shower, double vanity. 3 add bedrooms up, one ensuite! Community has parks,playgrounds,walking trails,swimming pool & so much more!! This home will not last long!! Priced right for an immediate move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING STEPHANIE 770-431-4633 VIA TEXT!