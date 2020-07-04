All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

1613 Gilstrap Lane

1613 Gilstrap Lane NW · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Gilstrap Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc282a7063 ---- Amazing CRAFTSMAN in the HOT DUPONT COMMONS COMMUNITY! Enter through your COVERED FRONT PORCH & you will be in awe of the beautiful hardwoods and trim. Unwind in your FAMILY ROOM w FP & BUILT-INS. Kitchen is beautiful w granite countertops,SS appl & big breakfast room. Relax year-round on your screened porch & take a short stroll to the park/playground! Master suite is spacious w a master bath that will make you never want to leave! Soaking tub & large shower, double vanity. 3 add bedrooms up, one ensuite! Community has parks,playgrounds,walking trails,swimming pool & so much more!! This home will not last long!! Priced right for an immediate move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING STEPHANIE 770-431-4633 VIA TEXT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have any available units?
1613 Gilstrap Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have?
Some of 1613 Gilstrap Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Gilstrap Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Gilstrap Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Gilstrap Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Gilstrap Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Gilstrap Lane offers parking.
Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Gilstrap Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Gilstrap Lane has a pool.
Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have accessible units?
No, 1613 Gilstrap Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Gilstrap Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Gilstrap Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

