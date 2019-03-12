All apartments in Atlanta
1550 New St.
1550 New St.

1550 New Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1550 New Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Light and Bright in Edgewood - Sunlight filled, newly renovated, three bed and two bath home in Edgewood. Walking distance to restaurants and only 1 mile bike ride to Candler Park. Open concept living room and kitchen are great for entertaining. Master bedroom has a bathroom ensuite and a walk-in closet. Porch and fenced in backyard are ready for summer barbecues. Be the envy of your friends with intown driveway parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 New St. have any available units?
1550 New St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 New St. have?
Some of 1550 New St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 New St. currently offering any rent specials?
1550 New St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 New St. pet-friendly?
No, 1550 New St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1550 New St. offer parking?
Yes, 1550 New St. offers parking.
Does 1550 New St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 New St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 New St. have a pool?
No, 1550 New St. does not have a pool.
Does 1550 New St. have accessible units?
No, 1550 New St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 New St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 New St. does not have units with dishwashers.
