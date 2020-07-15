All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1537 Stonegate Lane

1537 Stone Gate Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Stone Gate Ln SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique cottage condo in gated community two mins off I-20. Convenient and secure. Two beds actually an option with better usage two living areas. Hardwoods thruout and immaculate condition. Charming tree lined walks and doggie park. Pets might be considered based on size and breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have any available units?
1537 Stonegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1537 Stonegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Stonegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Stonegate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Stonegate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane offer parking?
No, 1537 Stonegate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Stonegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have a pool?
No, 1537 Stonegate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1537 Stonegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Stonegate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Stonegate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Stonegate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
