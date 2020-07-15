1537 Stonegate Lane

Unique cottage condo in gated community two mins off I-20. Convenient and secure. Two beds actually an option with better usage two living areas. Hardwoods thruout and immaculate condition. Charming tree lined walks and doggie park. Pets might be considered based on size and breed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
