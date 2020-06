Amenities

Adorable renovation five minutes from Downtown Atlanta in Historic Mozley Park! This home features new carpet, original hardwood floors, walk-in closets, open floor plan, new double-pane windows, and a large front deck. Located directly across from swimming and sports in Mozley Park. Tenant pays all utilities. 1-3 year lease options. W/D not provided. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. Available June 1, 2019. Email for application or appointment.