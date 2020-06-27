1485 Ezra Church Dr NW

Amenities
Absolutely beautiful fully upgraded Carriage House located just west of Downtown. This home has undergone a TOTAL transformation from floor to ceiling! Immediately you will feel welcome by its dark ebony finish hardwood floors to its airy neutral color pattern. This home also features a beautiful European kitchen featuring top of the line Mahogany black cabinets with stainless steel accents. A large deck, fenced private yard, sunroom, and well-manicured lawn round out the features of this West Side Gem
Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-No criminal convictions within last 4 years.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.
