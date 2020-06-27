All apartments in Atlanta
1485 Ezra Church Dr NW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1485 Ezra Church Dr NW

1485 Ezra Church Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Ezra Church Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ezra Church rental home - Property Id: 146574

Absolutely beautiful fully upgraded Carriage House located just west of Downtown. This home has undergone a TOTAL transformation from floor to ceiling! Immediately you will feel welcome by its dark ebony finish hardwood floors to its airy neutral color pattern. This home also features a beautiful European kitchen featuring top of the line Mahogany black cabinets with stainless steel accents. A large deck, fenced private yard, sunroom, and well-manicured lawn round out the features of this West Side Gem

*I WILL BE RESPONDING BY TEXT MESSAGE ONLY*

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-No criminal convictions within last 4 years.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.
Call Greg 706-386-5189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146574
Property Id 146574

(RLNE5494391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have any available units?
1485 Ezra Church Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have?
Some of 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Ezra Church Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW offer parking?
No, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Ezra Church Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
