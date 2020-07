Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Walk to bars, restaurants, grocery stores, the Beltline, and so much more. The "walkable" Atlanta lifestyle doesn't get much better than this. This adorable house is small, but cute and move-in ready. Parking is street-only, but you won't need your car that much when living here, anyway! Technically, this is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home, but most residents have used the downstairs as a home office. Watch the world go by from your little front porch or lounge on the deck in the back.