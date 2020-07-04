1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! Updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is convenient to everything. Cozy kitchen includes granite counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. Formal living room w/decorative fireplace, separate dining room & large family room for your enjoyment! Over-sized master on main w/huge walk in closet. Upper level w/ spacious secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. New carpet, light fixtures & freshly painted & move in ready! *****Sorry, No Section 8 or housing choice vouchers or pets accepted***** Credit score of 600+ and 24 month lease required.