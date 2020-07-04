1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is convenient to everything. Cozy kitchen includes granite counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. Formal living room w/decorative fireplace, separate dining room & large family room for your enjoyment! Over-sized master on main w/huge walk in closet. Upper level w/ spacious secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. New carpet, light fixtures & freshly painted & move in ready! *****Sorry, No Section 8 or housing choice vouchers or pets accepted***** Credit score of 600+ and 24 month lease required.