Atlanta, GA
1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW

1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! Updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is convenient to everything. Cozy kitchen includes granite counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. Formal living room w/decorative fireplace, separate dining room & large family room for your enjoyment! Over-sized master on main w/huge walk in closet. Upper level w/ spacious secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. New carpet, light fixtures & freshly painted & move in ready! *****Sorry, No Section 8 or housing choice vouchers or pets accepted***** Credit score of 600+ and 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have any available units?
1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have?
Some of 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

