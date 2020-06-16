1378 Oak Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location Location Location! This newly updated home is located steps from the Atlanta Beltline! You will love being on the Beltline, two blocks from the grocery store, 2 mins from 1-20 and a 10 minute walk from the Lee-White Breweries! This home includes new SS appliances, a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, off street parking, a fenced backyard & lawn care maintenance. Pets welcomed. Applicant must have stable employment history and no evictions. Call today for self tour instructions



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.