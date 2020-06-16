All apartments in Atlanta
1378 Oak Street Southwest
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1378 Oak Street Southwest

1378 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1378 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location Location Location! This newly updated home is located steps from the Atlanta Beltline! You will love being on the Beltline, two blocks from the grocery store, 2 mins from 1-20 and a 10 minute walk from the Lee-White Breweries! This home includes new SS appliances, a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, off street parking, a fenced backyard & lawn care maintenance. Pets welcomed. Applicant must have stable employment history and no evictions. Call today for self tour instructions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have any available units?
1378 Oak Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have?
Some of 1378 Oak Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Oak Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Oak Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Oak Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1378 Oak Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Oak Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1378 Oak Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1378 Oak Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1378 Oak Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Oak Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1378 Oak Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
