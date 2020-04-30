All apartments in Atlanta
1363 Almont Drive
1363 Almont Drive

1363 Almont Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Almont Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent. - 4 beds 2 baths 1,530 sq ft home near downtown.
In the neighborhood of Oakland City.
This home is in a great location and near transit.
Central air and gas heat.
Washer and dryer connections.
Nice yard (not fenced)

Rent will be $1100 and all utilities would be set up and paid directly to the providers by the tenant

**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be one months rent.

Please contact Naija at 404-637-2350 or
email me at nbryant@livingintown.com

(RLNE2004201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Almont Drive have any available units?
1363 Almont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1363 Almont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Almont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Almont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Almont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1363 Almont Drive offer parking?
No, 1363 Almont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1363 Almont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Almont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Almont Drive have a pool?
No, 1363 Almont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Almont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1363 Almont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Almont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 Almont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Almont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1363 Almont Drive has units with air conditioning.
