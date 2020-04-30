1363 Almont Drive

Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent. - 4 beds 2 baths 1,530 sq ft home near downtown.
In the neighborhood of Oakland City.
This home is in a great location and near transit.
Central air and gas heat.
Washer and dryer connections.
Nice yard (not fenced)
Rent will be $1100 and all utilities would be set up and paid directly to the providers by the tenant
**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be one months rent.
Please contact Naija at 404-637-2350 or
email me at nbryant@livingintown.com
(RLNE2004201)