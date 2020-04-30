1363 Almont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent. - 4 beds 2 baths 1,530 sq ft home near downtown.

In the neighborhood of Oakland City.

This home is in a great location and near transit.

Central air and gas heat.

Washer and dryer connections.

Nice yard (not fenced)



Rent will be $1100 and all utilities would be set up and paid directly to the providers by the tenant



**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be one months rent.



Please contact Naija at 404-637-2350 or

email me at nbryant@livingintown.com



(RLNE2004201)