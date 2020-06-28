All apartments in Atlanta
1346 Lorenzo Dr SW
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:07 PM

1346 Lorenzo Dr SW

1346 Lorenzo Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Lorenzo Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated ranch in historic West End's Venetian Hills! Brimming with gorgeous updates, be the first to enjoy all the improvements, including the new roof, new flooring, and fresh paint. The newly upgraded HVAC, new windows, and ceiling fans throughout means fabulous air circulation and staying cool at an effective cost. Let your inner chef rejoice in the bright and beautiful kitchen boasting granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, and a butcher's block island, providing the perfect space for cooking and gathering with family. Stainless steel kitchen appliances will be installed upon new lease. The sprawling, fenced-in backyard offers a large, private area for relaxing outdoors with friends and family. Schedule you home tour today and see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have any available units?
1346 Lorenzo Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have?
Some of 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Lorenzo Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Lorenzo Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
