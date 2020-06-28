1346 Lorenzo Dr SW

Amenities

Newly renovated ranch in historic West End's Venetian Hills! Brimming with gorgeous updates, be the first to enjoy all the improvements, including the new roof, new flooring, and fresh paint. The newly upgraded HVAC, new windows, and ceiling fans throughout means fabulous air circulation and staying cool at an effective cost. Let your inner chef rejoice in the bright and beautiful kitchen boasting granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, and a butcher's block island, providing the perfect space for cooking and gathering with family. Stainless steel kitchen appliances will be installed upon new lease. The sprawling, fenced-in backyard offers a large, private area for relaxing outdoors with friends and family. Schedule you home tour today and see it before it's gone!