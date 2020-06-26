All apartments in Atlanta
1336 Gault Street Southeast

1336 Gault Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Gault Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming cottage in Chosewood near Grant Park. Dead end private street and nice hilltop setting.Open living room with trey ceiling, tiled den or formal dining room, spacious galley kitchen, 3 generous sized bedrooms, tiled hall bath, and master bath with shower and laundry connections.
Charming cottage in Chosewood near Grant Park. Dead end private street and nice hilltop setting.Open living room with trey ceiling, tiled den or formal dining room, spacious galley kitchen, 3 generous sized bedrooms, tiled hall bath, and master bath with shower and laundry connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have any available units?
1336 Gault Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have?
Some of 1336 Gault Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Gault Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Gault Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Gault Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Gault Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1336 Gault Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Gault Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1336 Gault Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1336 Gault Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Gault Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Gault Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
