All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1327 Sharon Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1327 Sharon Street NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1327 Sharon Street NW

1327 Sharon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1327 Sharon Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Sharon Street NW have any available units?
1327 Sharon Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Sharon Street NW have?
Some of 1327 Sharon Street NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Sharon Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Sharon Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Sharon Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Sharon Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1327 Sharon Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Sharon Street NW offers parking.
Does 1327 Sharon Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Sharon Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Sharon Street NW have a pool?
No, 1327 Sharon Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Sharon Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1327 Sharon Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Sharon Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Sharon Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus