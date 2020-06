Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home in sought after location! This fully renovated home features an open living concept with hdwds throughout. Dual decks on the back with a private fenced in yard. New HVAC, new windows, new hdwds, new electrical, new plumbing and SS Appls. Near the Beltline, Marta and downtown. Enjoy the view of the large greenspace across the street. You will not be disappointed! Homes do not last long in this area. **Lease purchase available**