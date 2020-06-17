131 Bowen Circle Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine 4 bedroom craftsman style home + office along Atlanta Beltline w open floor plan designed for entertaining. Oversized master suite overlooks park setting along private drive and sits on .75 acres of land. Inc upgrades such as 10+ ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and SS appliances. 4 large decks surround house and 2-car garage. 1st floor can be in-law suite/private apartment with kitchenette and separate family room.Home can be rented furnished for $3000/mo. 7 minute drive to downtown