1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Complete new upgrades, including roof, HVAC, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new white cabinets, and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate laundry room, oversize rear deck, new fenced in back yard, crown molding and much more. Walk to MARTA, minutes to the Mercedes Stadium, I-20 and I-85, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and greater Metro Atlanta restaurants and entertainment. This property is also listed for sale at a great price!