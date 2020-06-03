All apartments in Atlanta
1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW

1239 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1239 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Complete new upgrades, including roof, HVAC, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new white cabinets, and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate laundry room, oversize rear deck, new fenced in back yard, crown molding and much more. Walk to MARTA, minutes to the Mercedes Stadium, I-20 and I-85, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and greater Metro Atlanta restaurants and entertainment. This property is also listed for sale at a great price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have any available units?
1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have?
Some of 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Elizabeth Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
