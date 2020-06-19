1228 State Street

Amenities

An Executive luxury home in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Built new in 2008 with all efficiency utilities and systems. Convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown nightlife, Universities, Corporations, and Hospitals. Jump onto to the interstate to arrive at Atlanta Hartsfield airport within minutes. Very modern and classy with unique split level floor plan. Balconies on every floor and off the master bedroom. Wood floors throughout the house, Zen Garden in the front yard with privacy in the city!! House has off street parking in its 2 car garage!! Security camera and security system already in place. Live, Work and Play in the great city while saving money on gas and travel times! Festive neighborhood Parks, GA TECH games days, and sports arenas within walking distances! Enjoy Atlanta's festivals and its many restaurants within blocks of the home! Don't miss this opportunity to lease an executive home. Included in the base rent: Water/Sewage and Internet/Cable. Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!. Background check and Credit Check REQUIRED!

Single Family Home in the City! 2 Car Garage with remote. 3 Balconies and a Zen Garden.

Water utility included.