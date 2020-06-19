All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1228 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1228 State Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1228 State Street

1228 State Street Northwest · (404) 907-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1228 State Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
An Executive luxury home in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Built new in 2008 with all efficiency utilities and systems. Convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown nightlife, Universities, Corporations, and Hospitals. Jump onto to the interstate to arrive at Atlanta Hartsfield airport within minutes. Very modern and classy with unique split level floor plan. Balconies on every floor and off the master bedroom. Wood floors throughout the house, Zen Garden in the front yard with privacy in the city!! House has off street parking in its 2 car garage!! Security camera and security system already in place. Live, Work and Play in the great city while saving money on gas and travel times! Festive neighborhood Parks, GA TECH games days, and sports arenas within walking distances! Enjoy Atlanta's festivals and its many restaurants within blocks of the home! Don't miss this opportunity to lease an executive home. Included in the base rent: Water/Sewage and Internet/Cable. Renters Insurance is REQUIRED!. Background check and Credit Check REQUIRED!
Single Family Home in the City! 2 Car Garage with remote. 3 Balconies and a Zen Garden.
Water utility included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 State Street have any available units?
1228 State Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 State Street have?
Some of 1228 State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1228 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1228 State Street does offer parking.
Does 1228 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 State Street have a pool?
No, 1228 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1228 State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity