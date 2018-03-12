1203 State Street NW

Amenities

Your chance to Rent in northern Home Park! This 2 BD/2BA house is conveniently located within walking distance to Atlantic Station, Georgia Tech, Midtown, and MARTA/Atlantic Station Free Shuttle. Enjoy all the conveniences of in town living with the yard space and serenity of suburban life.unit feature two bedrooms,2 full bath, full kitchen, living room, dining room/great room and laundry inside The house . Newly renovated kitchens.Nice front Porch to enjoy ur coffee..All newly refinished hardwoods, Int paint , Window , Roof .Detached 1-carport and additional parking.