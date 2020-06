Amenities

Enjoy wonderful Intown Living in this 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit located in Ormewood Park! Ormewood Park is located between Grant Park and Kirkwood and a short distance away from the Shops and Restaurants in East Atlanta! This property includes: Private Entrance; Laminate and tile floors thru out ; Ceiling Fans; New Cabinets; All Matching Black & Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Stove, Microwave, and Refrigerator; Tiled Backsplash; Front Porch; and Neutral Paint Throughout. Pets under 25lbs OK with deposit. One and two bedroom voucher accepted Section 8. $65 application fee per adult. 1 month deposit with approved application.



Application can be completed online at www.360pmpro.com