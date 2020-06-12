All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

1177 Moton Avenue Southwest

1177 Moton Avenue Southwest · (404) 645-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1177 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous move in ready 3bedroom 1.5bath home! Newly renovated new paint and flooring. Many stylish fixtures, professionally installed laminate flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms are nice in size. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Looking to move in the next 30 days please call 404-645-1712 for more information or to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1177 Moton Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Moton Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Moton Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
