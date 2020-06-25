All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1168 14th Place #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1168 14th Place #B
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1168 14th Place #B

1168 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1168 14th Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Piedmont-Over 1600 Sq Ft-ALL Utilities Included! - Come enjoy the easy life! Don't be fooled by its unassuming exterior. This gorgeous duplex style town home is over 1600 square feet, an easy stroll to Piedmont Park, has an AMAZING brand new kitchen! It is squeaky clean, well lit and spacious. What's the downside? It's a one car home. There is parking for one car in the driveway. This home does not have a garage and there is no street parking on 14th place. Welcome to midtown :). If you use public transportation or bike it, this perfect! Pets considered with proof of alter and additional deposit. One month deposit with approved application. Minimum of 12 mos Lease. Call or text us today to schedule a showing! 404-910-8760.

(RLNE3371168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 14th Place #B have any available units?
1168 14th Place #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 14th Place #B have?
Some of 1168 14th Place #B's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 14th Place #B currently offering any rent specials?
1168 14th Place #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 14th Place #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 14th Place #B is pet friendly.
Does 1168 14th Place #B offer parking?
Yes, 1168 14th Place #B offers parking.
Does 1168 14th Place #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 14th Place #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 14th Place #B have a pool?
No, 1168 14th Place #B does not have a pool.
Does 1168 14th Place #B have accessible units?
No, 1168 14th Place #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 14th Place #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 14th Place #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus