1168 14th Place #B

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk to Piedmont-Over 1600 Sq Ft-ALL Utilities Included! - Come enjoy the easy life! Don't be fooled by its unassuming exterior. This gorgeous duplex style town home is over 1600 square feet, an easy stroll to Piedmont Park, has an AMAZING brand new kitchen! It is squeaky clean, well lit and spacious. What's the downside? It's a one car home. There is parking for one car in the driveway. This home does not have a garage and there is no street parking on 14th place. Welcome to midtown :). If you use public transportation or bike it, this perfect! Pets considered with proof of alter and additional deposit. One month deposit with approved application. Minimum of 12 mos Lease. Call or text us today to schedule a showing! 404-910-8760.



(RLNE3371168)