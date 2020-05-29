All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1148 SW Mcdaniel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1148 SW Mcdaniel St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1148 SW Mcdaniel St

1148 McDaniel St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1148 McDaniel St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental in the Historic District of Southwest Atlanta. Easy access to I-75 and walk to Marta. Home has been recently renovated. There are no laundry hookups on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have any available units?
1148 SW Mcdaniel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have?
Some of 1148 SW Mcdaniel St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 SW Mcdaniel St currently offering any rent specials?
1148 SW Mcdaniel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 SW Mcdaniel St pet-friendly?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St offer parking?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not offer parking.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have a pool?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have a pool.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have accessible units?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus