1148 SW Mcdaniel St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1148 SW Mcdaniel St
1148 McDaniel St SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1148 McDaniel St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental in the Historic District of Southwest Atlanta. Easy access to I-75 and walk to Marta. Home has been recently renovated. There are no laundry hookups on the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have any available units?
1148 SW Mcdaniel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have?
Some of 1148 SW Mcdaniel St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1148 SW Mcdaniel St currently offering any rent specials?
1148 SW Mcdaniel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 SW Mcdaniel St pet-friendly?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St offer parking?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not offer parking.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have a pool?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have a pool.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have accessible units?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 SW Mcdaniel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 SW Mcdaniel St does not have units with dishwashers.
